Il massacro rituale di 100.000 animali al Yulin Dog Meat Festival [EN]

A cura di @Anonimo.
A Yulin, città-prefettura della Regione Autonoma di Guangxi Zhuang, è attualmente in corso – fino al 30 giugno – il 10° festival della carne canina.
Tale festival suscita da anni polemiche e controversie, suscitate anche per l’intervento di alcune associazioni animaliste che tentano da anni di sottrarre al macello il maggior numero possibile di animali. Spesso tali operazioni sono osteggiate dall’amministrazione cinese che blocca i volontari accusandoli di “giornalismo non autorizzato”. Tuttavia anche all’interno del paese si evidenzia come il 62% della popolazione ritiene il festival nocivo per la reputazione internazionale della Cina e il 51% si dichiara favorevole all’abolizione del commercio di carne di cane.
Ne tratta Luisa Tam sul South China Morning Post.
It is unimaginable to see that one of the most cruel human practices is still allowed in China and even “celebrated” under the guise of a festival.
The infamous annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival is now under way in the southern Chinese province of Guangxi, which is little more than 400km from Hong Kong. Even more unbelievable is that this abhorrent festival is now into its 10th year.
The current one, which began on June 21, will last for 10 horrifying days, during which up to 100,000 dogs, and sometimes cats, will be tortured and eaten. It is time to confront the realities of this cruel yearly custom, once more.First, the brutal facts. It is estimated that around 25 to 30 million dogs are tortured and eaten every year in Asia. A large percentage of these animals are pets stolen from their owners. Some are abandoned pets that are sold to butchers while most are captured strays.
