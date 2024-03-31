Le lumache da combattimento medievali

Zaria Gorvett per BBC Future indaga il mistero delle lumache combattenti, spesso presenti nelle pagine dei libri medievali.



Gli storici dell’arte e dei libri antichi studiano con curiosità questi “marginalia”, i disegni che si trovano ai margini dei libri pregiati, costosi e destinati a pochi lettori. A volte queste illustrazioni venivano aggiunte appena terminato il testo, mentre in altri casi i libri venivano illustrati anche decenni dopo, utilizzando spesso preziosi pigmenti e oro.

Questi abbellimenti potevano avere soggetti bizzarri, grotteschi e irriverenti, spesso senza alcuna relazione col testo del libro. Alla fine del XIII secolo i miniatori parevano ossessionati dalle lumache da combattimento: la storica dell’arte Lilian Randall ne ha contati 70 esempi in 29 libri diversi.

The specific scenarios that warring snails found themselves in varied, but broadly followed the same format of a snail-assailant standing off against a knight. Often, the molluscs have their antenna – technically their upper tentacles, or ommatophores – pointed aggressively forwards, as though they were swords. In one, a snail is shown fighting a nude woman. In a few they’re not depicted as regular molluscs at all, but hybrids between snails and men – who are being ridden by rabbits, naturally. Eventually, the warring snail meme even started to spill over into other places in the medieval world, such as cathedrals, where they were carved into facades or, in one case, hidden behind a kind of folding seat.

Sono state proposte molte interpretazioni, la più comune delle quali ipotizza che queste lumache volessero suggerire un ribaltamento delle gerarchie, rappresentando prodi cavalieri tremanti davanti a delle lumache. Si è pensato anche che questi strani duelli volessero illustrare la lotta tra classi superiori e inferiori, oppure simboleggiassero la codardia. Quando erano disegnati su testi religiosi potevano avere un significato satirico. In altri casi sembrano avere un valoro politico.

Le lumache combattenti restano ancora un mistero sul quale gli studiosi si interrogano. Alcuni di loro pensano che queste illustrazioni possano comunque insegnarci qualcosa sul come era vista la mascolinità nel mondo medioevale.

Marian Bleeke, che insegna arte medievale all’Università di Chicago, pensa che questi disegni siano legati a una sorta di rappresentazione della mascolinità:

The brave, strong knight is an ideal or idealised version of masculinity, and the snail fight undermines that,” she says. “To me these images show us that gender has never been as stable or secure as some people might want to think. It has always been a site of contestation.

Di questo mistero irrisolto dei manoscritti medievali parlava anche un vecchio articolo di Colin Schultz su The Smithsonian Magazine:

The valiant snails could be a commentary on social oppression, or it could just be medieval humor, says Got Medieval: “We’re supposed to laugh at the idea of a knight being afraid of attacking such a ‘heavily armored’ opponent. Silly knight, it’s just a snail!” For Digital Medievalist, Lisa Spangenberg floated another idea. She says that “the armored snail fighting the armored knight is a reminder of the inevitability of death,” a sentiment captured in Psalm 58 of the Bible: “Like a snail that melteth away into slime, they shall be taken away; like a dead-born child, they shall not see the sun.”

Anche The Conversation si occupa di questo mistero in un articolo a cura di Madeleine S. Killacky: