Il sapore del vino dei romani

Secondo una ricerca recente, il vino romano aveva un sapore molto migliore di quanto si creda: ce ne parla Dimitri Van Limbergen per The Converstation.



Da una prospettiva moderna e scientifica, il vino bevuto dai Romani è spesso considerato inconsistente, di scarsa qualità e decisamente sgradevole e si pensa che i romani dovessero mascherarne i difetti addizionandolo di spezie, erbe e altri ingredienti.

Uno studio recente su recipienti di terracotta utilizzati per la fermentazione del vino – sia antichi che contemporanei – ha messo in discussione le opinioni tradizionali sul sapore e la qualità dei vini romani, alcuni dei quali potrebbero addirittura rivaleggiare con i vini pregiati di oggi.

Nella ricerca sono stati messi a confronto i dolia romani, grandi contenitori generalmente di terracotta usati per contenere derrate alimentari liquide, con i tradizionali recipienti di produzione georgiani, chiamati qvevri, che sono ancora in uso oggi.

Le somiglianze tra questo processo tradizionale, riconosciuto dall’UNESCO nel 2013, e le procedure di produzione del vino romano, insieme all’archeologia e ai testi antichi, indicherebbero che le due tipologie di vino potessero avere gusti e aromi comparabili.

A differenza dei contenitori di metallo o cemento utilizzati nella produzione moderna di vino, le giare di terracotta sono porose, il che significa che il vino è esposto all’aria durante la fermentazione. Tuttavia, questo contatto viene limitato rivestendo l’interno dei recipienti con una sostanza impermeabile. I Romani usavano un prodotto ottenuto dalla resina di pino, mentre oggi, in Georgia, viene applicata cera d’api neutra. Questo contatto controllato con l’aria produce ottimi vini, tipicamente con sapori erbacei, di noci e frutta secca.

La forma arrotondata delle giare fa sì che il mosto in fermentazione si muova, il che a sua volta porta a vini più equilibrati e ricchi. Allo stesso tempo, la base stretta impedisce ai depositi dell’uva di entrare in contatto eccessivo con il vino in maturazione, evitando così sapori aspri e sgradevoli.

Seppellendo i recipienti nel terreno, i produttori di vino romani potevano controllare la temperatura e fornire un ambiente stabile per la fermentazione e la maturazione durante i molti mesi che il prodotto trascorreva all’interno delle giare.

In sintesi secondo questi studi, il vino romano aveva un sapore “speziato” e profumava di pane tostato, mele, noci tostate e curry. In Francia e in Italia si stanno studiando questi antichi metodi di vinificazione, provando ad applicarli ai vini moderni.