Il sogno di Washington e il sistema metrico

Nella puntata di Halloween del Saturday Night Live il comico Nate Bargatze interpreta George Washington, riverito primo presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America, mentre, in una pausa tra le battaglie, espone ai suoi uomini il suo sogno per il Paese che vogliono costruire: un sistema di pesi e misure pensato da uomini liberi per uomini liberi.

Il risultato, tuttavia, è meno epico di quanto il futuro Primo Presidente, forse, aveva pensato…

Lo show ha ottenuto un incredibile successo, tanto da essere definito dai fan del SNL, nei commenti su Youtube, come uno dei migliori in molti anni:

This is low key one of the most “out-of-nowhere” best sketches out of SNL in awhile.

Secondo l’articolo dell’Independent che ne parla, questo sketch ha ottenuto altissimo gradimento fra il pubblico del Saturday Night Live:

SNL fans say ‘Washington’s Dream’ sketch is the show’s ‘best in years’

Anche la rivista online Indiewire riporta elogi:

The 4-minute, 40-second live sketch was one of the best on “SNL” in years — and we do not say that lightly. At this writing, “Washington’s Dream” had 4 million YouTube views over its 12 days of availability. It deserves even more.

Ma per quali motivi gli USA hanno un sistema di pesi e misure considerato “cervellotico” dai paesi loro alleati?

Le ragioni sono di tipo storico, come descritto in questo articolo della rivista online dell’American National Standard Institute dal titolo “US Customary System: An Origin Story“, e in questo articolo della rivista dell’Enciclopedia Britannica dal titolo “Why doesn’t the U.S. use the metric system?“, dove viene riportato:

When they began to vet potential systems around the year 1790, the newly developed French metric system made its way to the attention of Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson. Though it was so close at hand, Jefferson, and even France until much later, decided to pass, and the U.S. adopted the British Imperial System of measurement (the one still used in the country today).

Ma ci sono anche ragioni di tipo puramente economico:

Whenever the discussion of switching unit systems arose in Congress, the passage of a bill favoring the metric system was thwarted by big businesses and American citizens who didn’t want to go through the time-consuming and expensive hassle of changing the country’s entire infrastructure.

Tuttavia, secondo la rivista The Verge che ne parla nell’articolo “The real reasons why the US refuses to go metric“, gli Stati Uniti sono già un paese che usa il Sistema Metrico Internazionale, almeno in ciò che conta veramente:

Metric really is everywhere. You’ve got the scientific standards at the heart of the scientific community. You’ve got the companies, they’re metric and you might have as we do in the UK, certain examples where other units are used in day-to-day life but where it counts, America is metric.

Comunque, se ancora vi state chiedendo quanto effettivamente è lungo un pollice (an inch), può venirvi incontro l’Università di Houston, con una spiegazione semplice e chiara.