In El Salvador la guerra alle gang continua [EN]

Reuters parla dell’estensione dello stato di emergenza voluto dal presidente salvadoregno Bukele per combattere il fenomeno delle gang in El Salvador.

Since President Nayib Bukele asked the country’s congress to approve a state of exception in March last year, security forces have arrested more than 64,000 suspected gang members and associates. Authorities estimate they have around 10,000 more arrests to make and the measure has been regularly extended.

The crackdown on El Salvador’s notorious gangs has more than halved murders in one of the most crime-ridden countries in the Western hemisphere, drawing the interest of other nations struggling with gang violence and raising questions about what rights citizens are willing to exchange for living on safer streets.