La figlia del miliardario che è diventata giornalista della BBC.

La rivista britannica Spiked commenta la vicenda di Azadeh Moshiri, una giovane giornalista della BBC, recentemente promossa. Moshiri ha beneficiato dell’aiuto del John Schofield Trust, un’associazione di beneficenza che fornisce servizi di mentoring a giovani che vogliono intraprendere una carriera nel giornalismo: un sostegno forse superfluo, tuttavia, dato che suo padre è un miliardario (tra le altre cose, possiede l’Everton Football Club), e sua madre è una giornalista che lavora, tra gli altri, per la CNN, Sky News, e la stessa BBC.
La rivista riflette su quanto il sostegno alle minoranze etniche (la famiglia di Moshiri è di origine iraniana, anche se i genitori attualmente vivono nel Principato di Monaco) possa oscurare la diversità di classe. La BBC ha dedicato molte energie al primo punto, e attualmente ha una percentuale di dipendenti neri o appartenenti a minoranze etniche grosso modo in linea con il loro peso demografico, all’interno della popolazione generale del Regno Unito. Tuttavia, solo un quinto della sua forza lavoro proviene da famiglie di condizione operaia, mentre la percentuale nazionale di persone con questo retroterra è del 39%.
Diversity initiatives, it seems, have been a particular boon to well-off ethnic-minority and LGBT people hoping to get into elite institutions. But upon arriving at a place like the BBC, they will find that they share many – if not all – of the same privileges and ‘lived experience’ as those already working there. ‘Diversity’ now seems to mean little more than employing all the different varieties of upper-middle-class people. The prospects of the working class, meanwhile, have been at best a secondary concern. And by that I mean the multiracial working class. Indeed, one of the ironies of all this is that had institutions like the BBC zeroed in on class in recent years, they would have ended up with a far more ethnically diverse workforce in any case – given that ethnic-minority Brits disproportionately hail from lower-income backgrounds.
You don’t need to be a fan of positive discrimination, in any of its forms, to see that it is class, above all, that still divides and disadvantages. That is as true at the BBC as it is in the rest of society. And yet, in this identitarian era of ours, we hardly ever seem to talk about it.
