La figlia del miliardario che è diventata giornalista della BBC.

Diversity initiatives, it seems, have been a particular boon to well-off ethnic-minority and LGBT people hoping to get into elite institutions. But upon arriving at a place like the BBC, they will find that they share many – if not all – of the same privileges and ‘lived experience’ as those already working there. ‘Diversity’ now seems to mean little more than employing all the different varieties of upper-middle-class people. The prospects of the working class, meanwhile, have been at best a secondary concern. And by that I mean the multiracial working class. Indeed, one of the ironies of all this is that had institutions like the BBC zeroed in on class in recent years, they would have ended up with a far more ethnically diverse workforce in any case – given that ethnic-minority Brits disproportionately hail from lower-income backgrounds.

You don’t need to be a fan of positive discrimination, in any of its forms, to see that it is class, above all, that still divides and disadvantages. That is as true at the BBC as it is in the rest of society. And yet, in this identitarian era of ours, we hardly ever seem to talk about it.