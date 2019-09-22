La grande vittoria capitalista contro il cambiamento climatico [EN]

A cura di @Giulia Bon

Un articolo di Bloomberg, ricchissimo di infografiche, racconta di come le energie rinnovabili stiano prendendo una fetta sempre più ampia del mercato energetico, negli Stati Uniti e nel mondo.

This April, for the first time ever, renewable energy supplied more power to America’s grid than coal—the clearest sign yet that solar and wind can now go head-to-head with fossil fuels. In two thirds of the world, they’ve become the cheapest forms of power.