La guerra dell’acqua in Arizona [EN]

A cura di @MBfacundo.

In questo lungo reportage del New York Times si racconta la storia di come, grazie a costi bassi e poche regolamentazioni riguardo l’estrazione di acqua, una valle remota dell’Arizona stia vivendo un boom dell’agricoltura industriale, a scapito però della fornitura idrica dei residenti.

Most groundwater rights in Arizona are still based on the frontier legal doctrine of “reasonable use,” which holds that a landowner retains the right to pump as much water as he or she pleases, so long as it’s put to a “reasonable use” such as farming. [..] For valley farmers, growing high-water crops like alfalfa and nuts, this often meant about 2,000 gallons, roughly the capacity of a tanker truck, every minute, 24 hours a day, with only intermittent breaks for several months. In 2017 alone, one farm pumped 22 billion gallons, nearly double the volume of bottled water sold in the United States annually.