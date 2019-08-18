La Lituania fa i conti con il suo passato [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Pimpetto.

In un articolo di Politico si racconta il percorso personale di Silvia Foti che indagando sulla vita di suo nonno Jonas Noreika, eroe lituano della resistenza anti-sovietica, ha dovuto fare i conti con il passato di collaboratore nazista di Noreika e il suo contributo alla shoah. Il percorso di Foti diventa, nell’articolo, il riflesso di una generale difficoltà dei lituani nel riconoscere pienamente le proprie responsabilità nazionali, dovuta alla tendenza a vedere piuttosto se stessi come vittime del novecento.

It’s not a conversation that many in Lithuania have embraced willingly.

The country’s position, as endorsed by the Lithuanian parliament in 2009, is embodied in the 2008 Prague Declaration, whose signatories include former Czech President Václav Havel, former Lithuanian President Vytautas Landsbergis and Emanuelis Zingeris, a member of the Lithuanian parliament and a Lithuanian Jew who once served as director of the Vilna Gaon State Jewish Museum in Vilnius.

The purpose of the declaration was to bring the crimes of communism to the Western world’s attention. But the idea at its heart, according to the Katz, the scholar of Yiddish history, is that there were “two genocides.”

“The Prague Declaration has the word ‘same’ five times,” Katz said. “This declaration declares Nazi and Soviet crimes to be equal, and if they’re equal, everything is equal, and everybody was both a victim and they’re perfect.”

Katz, who says his contract leading the Yiddish department he created at Vilnius University was not renewed after he spoke out against the Prague document, came out with a counter declaration in 2012.

Dovid Katz wrote the Seventy Years Declaration in protest of the 2008 Prague Declaration | Jillian Deutsch

Called the Seventy Years Declaration, it described Nazism as “philosophically, qualitatively and practically profoundly distinct and different to other forms of oppression” like the “horrors of Stalinism.”