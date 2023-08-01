La testimonianza di Devon Archer al Congresso USA

Zachary Cohen and Kara Scannell per la CNN parlano della deposizione di Devon Archer al Congresso USA. Archer è un ex socio in affari di Hunter Biden, figlio di Joe Biden.

After the interview concluded, a second source told CNN that Archer did affirm to the committee that Hunter Biden was selling the “illusion” of access to his father, but later clarified that the president’s son was actually selling the illusion of access to Washington, DC, and knowledge of how it worked.

Republicans and Democrats have both sought to highlight portions of Archer’s hourslong testimony in a way that fits their competing political agendas.

Matthew L. Schwartz, managing partner of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and counsel to Archer, acknowledged that both sides “are claiming victory following Mr. Archer’s voluntary interview today.”

“But all Devon Archer did was exactly what we said he would: show up and answer the questions put to him honestly and completely,” Schwartz said in a statement. “Mr. Archer shared the truth with the Committee, and we will leave to them and others to decide what to do with it.”