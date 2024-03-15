La via francese al web: il Minitel [EN]

In un articolo del 2022 sul suo blog su Medium, Peter Manthos racconta come negli anni Ottanta in Francia si diffuse un interessante servizio ibrido di comunicazione, che avrebbe anticipato in qualche modo sia la messaggistica mobile che l’internet di qualche decennio più tardi: il Minitel.

The Minitel was a computer terminal consisting of a screen, a keyboard, and a modem, but did not have a microprocessor. With no computing power of its own, Minitel connected to remote services via the telephone line, using the videotex technology.

To ease opposition from newspapers worried about the new electronic media, PTT allowed them to offer online news, establishing the first consumer services offered on Minitel. Online shopping, instant messaging, and other services soon followed. Ease of use and a simple method for payments using the phone bill, quickly made the Minitel popular and its use took off.