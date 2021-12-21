Le accuse di stupro rivolte a Chris Noth [EN]

Chris Noth è l’attore che, nella serie HBO Sex & The City, interpretava Mr. Big, uno dei personaggi maschili principali. Di recente Mr. Big è tornato per And Just Like That, il sequel della serie: alla prima puntata (spoiler alert) è stato fatto fuori, morto di infarto su una cyclette Peloton. La Peloton ha poi avuto un brusco calo di quotazione in borsa per questo sfortunato caso di product placement, notizia che a sua volta ha fatto il giro del mondo. Pochi giorni fa, Peloton ha assunto Noth per fare una pubblicità “a commento”, in modo da guadagnare in immagine quanto perso in borsa.

Giovedì 16 dicembre The Hollywood Reporter ha raccontato in esclusiva la storia di due donne, anonime, che sarebbero state violentate da Noth. La prima (nome di fantasia Zoe) lavora nell’intrattenimento. L’episodio si riferisce al 2004 ed è qui descritto nel riassunto fatto da Deadline:

One woman, referred to as Zoe and who currently works in the entertainment industry, was in her early 20s she worked an entry-level job at a “high-profile firm where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business” when the alleged 2004 incident occurred. She alleged that after Noth flirted with her in the office, he invited her to a pool at the West Hollywood apartment where he was staying. Returning a book to his room there, Zoe said Noth kissed her as she stepped into the room. When she said she was going back to the pool, he grabbed her and raped her, she said.

Alla domanda sul perchè farsi avanti adesso, Zoe ha detto che rivedere Noth in And Just Like That avrebbe risvegliato qualcosa del trauma subito.

THR reported that the second woman, referred to as Lily and now a journalist, met Noth in 2015 while she was a server in the VIP section at the New York nightclub No.8. She said Noth asked her out to dinner, and afterward asked her to his apartment. Lily said Noth eventually “tried to make out with me.” She said, “He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me.”

The Hollywood Reporter ha letto i messaggi scambiati dai due dopo i fatti.

THR said it reviewed texts from March and April 2015 between Lily and Noth. “By the way I have to ask did you enjoy our night last week. I thought it was a lot of fun but I wasn’t quite sure how you felt,” Noth messaged, according to the article. “Hmm…I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. Not to go into specifics over text message, but I did feel slightly used…” Lily replied. The two exchanged texts further test but never met again, Lily said.

Lunedì la polizia di Los Angeles ha comunicato che non indagherà sui fatti del 2004 (nei casi di stupro esiste una prescrizione di 10 anni in California). Resta da chiarire cosa accadrà con quelli del 2015, avvenuti a New York. In nessuno dei due casi è stata sporta denuncia.

Nel dibattito è poi intervenuta l’attrice Zoe Lister-Jones, che in passato ha lavorato con Noth, e cha riferirito su Instagram di comportamenti inappropriati di cui sarebbe stata testimone:

She said Noth had “got close to me, sniffed my neck and whispered ‘You smell good’” in-between takes on the set of Law and Order many years ago, while accusing him of being “consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter” at a nightclub he co-owned. She also accused the Sex And The City and And Just Like That star of being drunk on set with a “22 ounce beer under the table that he would drink between takes.”

Dalla pubblicazione dell’articolo, Chris Noth è stato licenziato dalla serie The Equalizer, dov’era parte del cast. Il video prodotto per Peloton è stato oscurato, e la società che lo rappresenta, la A3 Artists (una delle cinque principali di Hollywood) ha interrotto i rapporti con lui. Noth, inoltre, stava discutendo un accordo per rilevare un brand di tequila (l’acquisto di marchi di superalcolici è un investimento piuttosto frequente per le celebrità). L’accordo sarebbe saltato.

In un comunicato, Chris Noth ha dichiarato false le accuse: secondo lui, gli incontri furono consensuali, e sostiene di non aver mai superato la “linea rossa” del consenso. Noth ha anche sottolineato il tempismo dell’articolo.