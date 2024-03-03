Le proposte primavera-estate 2024 per uomo

Su British CQ, Zak Maoui illustra le collezioni primavera-estate 2024 per uomo.

Snake, leopard and zebra prints have long existed in womenswear. But after all the shows, the Spring/Summer 2024 collections had big designers are going wild for the same. At Jil Sander snakeskin-inspired coats hung on otherwise muted fits, while at Saint Laurent, creative director Anthony Vaccerello amped up the usual sexiness with massive leopard print faux fur coats. Similarly, Kim Jones sent models down the Dior catwalk in leopard print vest tops, while at Vivienne Westwood the design team was all about horse hair cow print boots.