L’intelligenza artificiale al servizio delle previsioni meteorologiche

Lauren Leffer su Scientific American parla del contributo, ma anche delle limitazioni dell’intelligenza artificiale nel campo delle previsioni meteorologiche. L’articolo si sofferma in particolare sulle caratteristiche di GraphCast, il nuovo modello sviluppato da Google DeepMind (azienda che si occupa di ricerca sull’AI, controllata da Google) che promette previsioni a medio termine migliori (più tempestive e che richiedono minore potenza di calcolo) rispetto ai modelli in uso.

Il lavoro di Google DeepMind è stato presentato in un articolo pubblicato nel Novembre 2023 sulla rivista Science e poi riassunto sul blog aziendale:

In a paper published in Science [open access], we introduce GraphCast, a state-of-the-art AI model able to make medium-range weather forecasts with unprecedented accuracy. GraphCast predicts weather conditions up to 10 days in advance more accurately and much faster than the industry gold-standard weather simulation system – the High Resolution Forecast (HRES), produced by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

Ma in cosa differiscono il nuovo modello basato sull’AI e i precedenti sistemi di simulazione? L’articolo di Scientific American riassume così il diverso funzionamento:

AI works in ways that are very different from traditional forecasting models. The latter are webs of complex equations meant to capture the atmosphere’s chaotic physics. They are fed data from weather balloons and stations around the world, and they use them to project how the weather will unfurl as various air masses and other atmospheric features interact. Forecasters generally run several such models and then integrate the resulting information—filtered through their own expert knowledge of local geography and each model’s strengths and weaknesses—into a coherent prediction. […]

Instead the AI tools are statistical models: they recognize patterns in training data sets composed of decades of observational weather records and information gleaned from physical forecasting. Thus these models may notice that the weather setup of a certain day resembles similar events in the past and make a forecast based on that pattern.