Nel 2023 l’USB-C è ancora un casino

No matter which seemingly basic function of USB-C we peer into, it’s become an increasingly complex mess of compatibility issues. Whether it’s conflicting proprietary fast charging standards or deciphering what USB data speeds will work over a specific port of cable, I no longer know which way is up. The problem is compounded by the defining principle of the USB-C standard that leads consumers to think everything just works when the reality couldn’t be more different. But at the very least USB-C cables work upside down, I suppose.