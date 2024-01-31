Ode to the monobloc chair

Cecilie Paul su Messy Nessy dedica un post alla sedia monoblocco, la famigerata sedia in plastica creata con lo stampaggio ad iniezione di resine termoplastiche che si trova, ormai, dovunque ci siano anche esseri umani.

One of the ultimate icons of modernity and mass production must be the famously infamous wobbly plastic monobloc chair. Found across the globe, from homes to hospitals, gardens to grasslands, base camp Himalayas to frosty Antarctica, this migratory masterpiece of furniture has followed humanity to the far corners of the earth like a faithful hound.

Le sedie monoblocco hanno, secondo l’autrice del post, democratizzato la seduta con schienale per l’umanità intera:

Chairs in ancient times were special, designed and reserved for those in authority, symbols of the state and leadership, thrones for kings and gods. […] Come the 20th century, production technology, new materials and social revolution ensured we could now all be seated on thrones cast from a variety of materials, shapes, colours and sizes. Post WWII, globalisation and easier access to raw materials, notably from the house of oil, saw the accession of the plastics dynasty, more than able to provide bendy, shiny, colourful and cheap enthronement for the masses.

Prodotte al ritmo di 10 milioni l’anno per i fabbricanti più prolifici e con un costo di manufattura che può essere abbassato fino a tre dollari, le sedie monoblocco non hanno creatori certi: sebbene molti abbiano presentato dei progetti simili, non sono stati mai depositati brevetti per questo oggetto che, quindi, rimane libero da royalties e chiunque con uno stampo può mettersi a produrle.

Instantly recognisable and enduringly popular, many have claimed authorship of the monobloc or ‘one-piece stacking plastic chair’. D C Simpson in Canada in 1946, Henry Massonnet in 1972 or the ‘Chair Universal’ designed by Joe Colombo in 1965, are all contenders to have their name on the monobloc. No patents were ever filed, so unusually in the contemporary corporate copyright world, the monobloc is actually royalty-free; a true people’s chair.

Come con tanti beni di consumo di massa, prodotte a milioni su milioni (l’autrice stima che ne siano state prodotte più di un miliardo negli ultimi decenni), anche le sedie monoblocco presentano problemi di sostenibilità e cosa fare di loro dopo che hanno esaurito la loro vita utile che, purtroppo, si conclude quando necessitano di riparazioni che sono difficili da fare.

It’s extremely difficult to make structural repairs unlike nailing and screwing of its wooden cousins; once a leg is broken, it’s detached forever, no glues or potions can bring the plastic bits together again. Once disabled, its worthless, it cannot be recycled in any form, not even as firewood.

In realtà, la gran maggioranza di sedie monoblocco sono fatte con plastiche riciclabili, come Polipropilene o Polietilene ad alta densità, e, come suggeriscono diverse risorse accessibili via internet (qui ne potete consultare una), la difficoltà sta più che altro nell’iserirle nel cestino dei rifiuti riciclabili, ma si possono portare in ricicleria direttamente, oppure spezzettare: bisogna informarsi sulle pratiche del luogo dove si risiede per sapere esattamente come fare.