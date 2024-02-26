Ogni anno passato a studiare aumenta l’aspettativa di vita

Il Guardian pubblica un articolo che riporta le conclusioni di uno studio che ha esaminato il rapporto tra la durata del percorso formativo degli studenti e l’aspettativa di vita successiva.

Lo studio ha esaminato la relazione -già nota- tra anni di studio e benefici per la salute, e ha messo in rapporto il numero di anni passati a scuola e la riduzione della mortalità successiva.

… the review found that an adult’s risk of mortality went down by 2% for every year in full-time education.

Completing primary, secondary and tertiary education is the equivalent of a lifetime of eating a healthy diet, lowering the risk of death by 34% compared with those with no formal education, according to the peer-reviewed analysis in The Lancet Public Health journal.