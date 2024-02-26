Ogni anno passato a studiare aumenta l’aspettativa di vita

Il Guardian pubblica un articolo che riporta le conclusioni di uno studio che ha esaminato il rapporto tra la durata del percorso formativo degli studenti e l’aspettativa di vita successiva.
Lo studio ha esaminato la relazione -già nota- tra anni di studio e benefici per la salute, e ha messo in rapporto il numero di anni passati a scuola e la riduzione della mortalità successiva.
… the review found that an adult’s risk of mortality went down by 2% for every year in full-time education.
Completing primary, secondary and tertiary education is the equivalent of a lifetime of eating a healthy diet, lowering the risk of death by 34% compared with those with no formal education, according to the peer-reviewed analysis in The Lancet Public Health journal.
Il meccanismo principale viene attribuito alle migliori condizioni economiche di chi ha un titolo di studio più alto:
A key channel is through which education leads to higher lifetime earnings and that itself in turn helps you to access lots of other things that are really important, like better quality of housing, a better diet
Ma anche altri fattori sono coinvolti nell’effetto:
“It helps you to build better social connections. It makes you better at accessing and understanding information that can help you make better choices, essentially, whether it’s financial or what you choose to do and participate in.
