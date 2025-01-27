Planet Money: How George Soros forced the UK to devalue the pound

As people learn more about Donald Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, one story comes up over and over: a legendary trade that he played a small part in while he worked at George Soros’ hedge fund in the 1990s.

In 1992, Soros’ fund set its sights on the British pound, betting that some time in the fall of that year, the pound would plummet in value. Opposing them in this trade was the Bank of England, which was determined to keep its currency stable. The financial battle that followed was intense and proved to be a watershed moment in the balance of power between markets and governments.