Qassem Soleimani e la particolare strategia regionale iraniana [EN]

Ali Soufan discute per la rivista del Combating Terrorism Center di West Point il successo della strategia di proiezione del potere iraniano orchestrata dal generale Qassem Soleimani.

In recent years, Iran has projected its power across the Middle East, from Lebanon and Syria to Iraq and Yemen. One of the keys to its success has been a unique strategy of blending militant and state power, built in part on the model of Hezbollah in Lebanon. The acknowledged principal architect of this policy is Major General Qassem Soleimani, the long-serving head of Iran’s Quds (“Jerusalem”) Force. Without question, Soleimani is the most powerful general in the Middle East today; he is also one of Iran’s most popular living people, and has been repeatedly touted as a possible presidential candidate.