Quando i comunisti realizzavano fumetti per bambini [EN]

In un lungo articolo pubblicato su Jacobin Magazine, Juri Meda ripercorre la storia delle riviste italiane di ispirazione comunista destinate ai bambini.

I periodici per bambini sono stati a lungo uno strumento di propaganda politica. In uno studio del 1976 Claudio Carabba ha documentato come il più grande settimanale per ragazzi borghesi d’Italia, Il Corriere dei Piccoli , sia stato a lungo utilizzato dalle classi dirigenti liberali prima e dal regime fascista poi per parlare ai bambini. Tuttavia, un’attenzione minore è stata dedicata all’uso di periodici simili da parte dei partiti di sinistra. Tra questi spicca, nel caso italiano, Il Pioniere, fumetto per ragazzi di ispirazione comunista edito negli anni Cinquanta da Dina Rinaldi e Gianni Rodari.

Ma la storia dei periodici progressisti per bambini era iniziata molto prima.

As early as 1907, the anarchist Leda Rafanelli published the pamphlet Contro la Scuola (Against School), in which she attacked compulsory education as a bourgeois tool to maintain cultural hegemony over the popular classes by disseminating values of obedience and respect for established authority. Rafanelli invited her comrades to expose the lies of the bourgeoisie by printing books and periodicals which would aim progressive-inspired moral teachings at children.

From then on, a growing number of children’s periodicals were produced, such as Vittorio Podrecca’s monthly illustrated Primavera (Spring) — closed upon the outbreak of World War I — and Italo Toscani’s weekly Il Germoglio (The Seedling). This latter was founded at the end of the war to serve as a link between the children’s circles driven by the Italian Socialist Youth Federation, which sought to promote the “formation of socialist consciousness” through “propaganda readings.”

Il Germoglio soon gave way to Cuore (Heart), printed in Milan by the publisher attached to Avanti!, the Socialist Party’s official daily. It aimed to lift its readers “out of the indifference, the torpor, the quiet life of the satisfied, to make them passionate about a shining idealism, to make them masters of their energies and use them in struggles for the good of their comrades.”