Rapporto Oxfam 2023: aumentano disuguaglianze, fame e povertà

A Gennaio l’ONG Oxfam ha presentato la versione 2023 del suo regolare rapporto sulle diseguaglianze. Il rapporto, intitolato “Survival of the richest”, dipinge un quadro drammatico di cerscita delle diseguaglianze globali. Da solo, l’1% più ricco della società è riuscito a mettere le mani su quasi due terzi della ricchezza prodotta globalmente, una quota in significativa crescita anche rispetto alla media degli anni ’10.

Ma, se la crescita della ricchezza detenuta dai più ricchi non è una novità, il report di quest’anno individua anche un nuovo, preoccupante fenomeno di aumento delle persone in povertà o, addirittura, in miseria.

At the same time, at least 1.7 billion workers now live in countries where inflation is outpacing wages, and over 820 million people —roughly one in ten people on Earth— are going hungry. Women and girls often eat least and last, and make up nearly 60 percent of the world’s hungry population. The World Bank says we are likely seeing the biggest increase in global inequality and poverty since WW2

Oxfam identifica una delle cause principali di questo aumento delle diseguaglianze nelle politiche fiscali. La tassazione reale sui redditi delle persone più ricche raggiunbge aliquote in singola cifra percentuale, spesso anche al di sotto del 5%. Di contro, gran parte delle classi medie e basse pagano aliquote fiscali complessive che arrivano al 40% del reddito lordo.

The report shows that taxes on the wealthiest used to be much higher. Over the last forty years, governments across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas have slashed the income tax rates on the richest. At the same time, they have upped taxes on goods and services, which fall disproportionately on the poorest people and exacerbate gender inequality. In the years after WW2, the top US federal income tax rate remained above 90 percent and averaged 81 percent between 1944 and 1981. Similar levels of tax in other rich countries existed during some of the most successful years of their economic development and played a key role in expanding access to public services like education and healthcare.

La soluione identificata da Oxfam per porre rimedio a questa situazione passa per un significativo aumento delle imposte patrimoniali. Secondo le stime di Oxfam, una patrimoniale del 5% sui grandi patrimoni globali potrebbe fornire entrate fiscali sufficienti a risolvere il problema della fame per oltre 2 miliardi di persone

Su Scienza & Pace Magazine troviamo anche un commento in italiano, a cura di Andrea Vento