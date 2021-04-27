Recuperare le perdute regole di antichi giochi, con l’IA [EN]

L’uomo ama i giochi da tavola da tempo immemore. Ma proprio perché i giochi erano molto comuni e largamente diffusi, non ci si è mai dati pena di mettere per iscritto e conservare le regole, se non in rari ma significativi casi.

Su Atlas Obscura viene riportato il tentativo di utilizzo dell’intelligenza artificiale nel cercare di recuperarle a posteriori, attività che gli umani già svolgevano da sé, ma che ora potrebbe risultare grandemente potenziata e velocizzata.

Board games are one of the oldest documented forms of leisure. It is hard to tell when hide-and-seek or chopsticks came along, because they don’t leave any material evidence, but game boards and playing tokens have given archaeologists a lot to work with. They were etched on the landscape, left or lost in habitation sites, and even buried with the dead (for playing in the afterlife). They occur all over the world, from Viking hnefatafl to Chinese liubo to a mancala variant in Borneo, and involve a range of boards, dice, and pieces. And games spanned social divisions, from the general public, some of whom played on game boards incised into surfaces in temples, to ancient royalty, who had suitably luxurious game paraphernalia.