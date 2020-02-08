Richard Layard: formulare politiche per la felicità è nell’interesse dei politici [EN]

Il Guardian presenta il nuovo libro di Richard Layard con un’intervista all’autore.

I was at once struck by the difficulty of making the case for why more money should be spent on one thing rather than another. And I discovered that there was such a thing called cost-benefit analysis and I decided I should become an economist, because that had the merit of at least trying to develop a rational basis for choosing priorities for government spending.

L’economista argomenta che la felicità dovrebbe essere valutata come un criterio essenziale per giudicare lo stato di una società, come lo è il Prodotto Nazionale Lordo. Perché, spiega, l’enorme differenza di felicità che i componenti della nostra società avvertono è spiegata solo per il 2% dalla differenza di reddito, mentre i fattori principali che la influenzano sono la salute mentale, la salute fisica, e le relazioni umane: i rapporti con familiari, conoscenti e colleghi di lavoro -se siamo fortunati ad averne uno.

Alla richiesta di spiegare la sua opinione che la felicità dovrebbe essere un obiettivo specificatamente indicato, la risposta è:

Because it’s so easy to get diverted into things that are more obviously measurable. So what has happened is that because income can be measured, income has become the totem pole at the level of the country and the GDP. This is the thing that politicians feel is critical – how they deal with the economy – but we know that the way people vote in elections is not influenced as much by people’s economic status as satisfaction with all other aspects of their lives.