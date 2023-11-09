Se un chatbot riesce a superare un colloquio di lavoro al nostro posto, vuol dire che è arrivato il momento di buttare via questa pratica

Martha Gill sul Guardian prende spunto da una recente notizia – secondo la quale una persona intervistata per l’assunzione ha usato una IA per rispondere in modo sorprendentemente brillante alle domande – per criticare il modello attuale dei colloqui di assunzione.

This disrespect is, after all, long overdue. It may be time to get rid of the job interview altogether. Since at least the early 1900s, it has squatted in the centre of the hiring process, where it has revealed – primarily – that we like to think ourselves “good at reading people”, when in fact we really aren’t. We know this because the interview has been the subject of a swathe of research. And what has this research told us? In sum, that if one candidate outperforms another in an informal interview, the chances that they will do better in the job are little better than flipping a coin.