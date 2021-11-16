Siamo noi a sapere chi siamo: il litigio tra gli Inuit pone domande su identità e discendenza

Il Guardian riporta la notizia degli screzi tra diversi componenti delle popolazioni indigene del Canada settentrionale, gli Inuit, così come tra appartenenti ad altri gruppi etnici.

La costituzione Canadese riconosce una larga autonomia agli Inuit (con le conseguenti implicazioni economiche), ma un paio di anni fa lo Stato ha siglato un accordo con una comunità che si riconosce come composta da persone discendenti da unioni tra Inuit che vivevano nel Labrador e coloni di origine europea: i NunatuKavut.

“While most have lost their connection to the Inuktitut language, they nonetheless claim a strong cultural tie to the region, defined by cultural protocols, an emphasis on kinship ties and a deep connection to the land” said Debbie Martin, a professor at Dalhousie University and a member of the NunatuKavut.

Ma i rappresentanti delle popolazioni tradizionalmente riconosciute come Inuit non sono d’accordo con questo riconoscimento. Nathan Obed, rappresentante delle quattro principali regioni Inuit, ha di recente scritto una dura lettera al Presidente Trudeau criticando il nuovo status dei NunatuKavut.

“We are quite concerned about the ability for a newly formed collective to then demand rights and compensation and overlapping claims for areas that have been identified Inuit lands under modern treaties,” said Obed. […] Under Canada’s constitution, Indigenous groups have the right to self-govern and enter into negotiations with the federal government over land claims. But Obed fears the government’s recognition of NunatuKavut could weaken the negotiating authority of established Inuit groups.

“[Inuit] have been here throughout and we take it upon ourselves to self-determine who is a part of our community. And that’s why we’ve made the decision to speak publicly about our position on the NCC,” said Obed.