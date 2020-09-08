SoftBank acquista titoli big tech USA con una mossa spregiudicata

Il Financial Times (link alternativo) rivela che SoftBank è l’azienda dietro il massiccio acquisto di titoli derivati (call options ) che ha destato non poche preoccupazioni fra gli operatori del settore.

La nuova strategia di SofBank consiste nell’investire in grosse aziende pubbliche (Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Tesla). In passato l’azienda aveva invece puntato su startup quali WeWork rivelatesi poi un cattivo investimento.

SoftBank is the “Nasdaq whale” that has bought billions of dollars’ worth of US equity derivatives in a series of trades that stoked the fevered rally in big tech stocks before a sharp pullback on Thursday and Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. The Japanese conglomerate had been snapping up options in tech stocks during the past month in huge amounts, fuelling the largest ever trading volumes in contracts linked to individual companies, these people said. One banker described it as a “dangerous” bet.