Space Invaders compie 40 anni

A cura di @NedCuttle21(Ulm).

Un articolo di Rivista Studio parla di Space Invaders, il fortunato videogame lanciato nel 1978 dalla Taito Corporation.

In occasione del suo quarantesimo compleanno, il Guardian ha intervistato il suo ideatore, Tomohiro Nishikado:

In the 1970s, as Tomohiro Nishikado began to consider designing his next arcade game, the video game medium was in a fledgling state. With few rules to follow or break, the pioneering game developer had the creative freedom he needed to build a true cultural phenomenon. The game Nishikado was starting to plot out in his mind was Space Invaders, the iconic shoot ’em up that is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

“I had no idea the game would become so popular it would become a social phenomenon,” Nishikado remembers. “I was totally taken aback.”