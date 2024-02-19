Space mission to look forward

Su The Conversation un post sulle missioni spaziali da tenere d’occhio nel 2024.

CLPS missions

Nasa’s series of Commercial Lunar Payload Service (CLPS) missions, many of which will launch in 2024, are set to bring a variety of instruments to the Moon. These missions are built and launched by different private companies under contract from Nasa.

Questa missione aveva anche uno scopo curioso

Nel frattempo la missione Artemis II prevista per novembre è stata rimandata al settembre 2025.

La prima immagine del lander lunare Peregrine. Credits: Astrobotic

L’ultimo aggiornamento su Telegram

Artemis II rinviata di 10 mesi, Artemis III e il primo allunaggio a fine 2026

Trailblazer

Continuing the lunar theme, Nasa’s Trailblazer mission travels to the Moon to understand where any water is situated. Is it locked inside rock as part of the mineral structure, or is it deposited as ice on the rocky surface?

Trailblazer is currently scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2024. However, no precise date has been confirmed. It’s a small mission, part of the Artemis human lunar exploration programme.

Questa missione alla ricerca dell’acqua sta avendo una vita travagliata. Doveva essere lanciata nel 2023.

Un render del Lunar Trailblazer. Credits: Credits: Lockheed Martin

Chang’e 6

The launch of Chang’e 6, the latest Chinese mission to the Moon, is planned for May 2024 and is intended to bring material back to Earth. This is particularly significant because the spacecraft will collect material from the lunar farside – the South Pole Aitkin Basin.

Intanto componenti della sonda sono arrivati allo spazioporto di Wenchang



A map of the lunar far side, indicating the Chang’e-6 landing zone within Apollo crater. Credit: CNSA

The far side of the moon and distant Earth, imaged by the Chang’e-5 T1 mission service module. Credit: Chinese Academy of Sciences

Hera

Ve li ricordate Didymos and Dimorphos e la missione Dart della Nasa per tentare di deviare quest’ultimo a settembre 2022?

Two years later, the European Space Agency’s Hera mission will launch to visit the same pair of asteroids. It is not designed to hit either body, but to measure the effect of Dart’s earlier impact. At the time of the collision, the orbit of Dimorphos around Didymos got faster by 33 minutes – a significant movement that showed the path of an asteroid could be deflected.

Il lancio è previsto per ottobre e l’arrivo per il dicembre 2026

Il sito ufficiale della missione

Europa Clipper

Launching almost at the same time as Hera is a Nasa flagship mission: the Europa Clipper to Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa. This mission has been long-awaited, ever since the Galileo mission first showed us views of Europa’s icy surface in the late 1990s. Since then, we have learnt about the ocean that lurks beneath the icy shell. Excitingly, Europa may host life in the form of a substantial fauna analogous to the animals that live on the deep ocean floor around hydrothermal vents. Europa Clipper will fly past Europa between 40 and 50 times, taking detailed images of the surface, monitoring the satellite for icy plumes – and, most importantly, looking to see whether this moon has the conditions suitable to support life. The mission will also investigate whether Europa’s ocean is salty, and whether the essential building blocks of life (carbon, nitrogen and sulphur) are present.

Il sito ufficiale della missione

Per vedere le prime foto però dovremo aspettare il 2030

MMX

Altra missione di raccolta campioni ma su Phobos, una delle due lune di Marte.

I began this article with mention of my delight at the return of material from Bennu. I will finish it with my anticipation of further delights to come. I know I have mentioned return of material from the Moon – but in fact, I am much more excited by the prospect of material returning from another moon. The moon in question is Phobos, one of the satellites of Mars.

MMX (Martian Moon eXploration) dell’Agenzia Spaziale Giapponese dovrebbe partire nel settembre 2024, arrivare sulla luna marziana Phobos, raccogliere un campione e tornare indietro nel 2029.

Il sito ufficiale della missione

Visto che Peregrine è fallito aggiungiamo un’ulteriore missione, che è già in corso: Smart Lander for Investigating Moon della Jaxa, l’agenzia spaziale giapponese.

L’allunaggio è previsto per il 19 gennaio alle ore 15:00 UTC (16:00 italiane).

https://www.isas.jaxa.jp/en/missions/spacecraft/current/slim.html