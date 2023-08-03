Structure and solidarity

Dissent Magazine pubblica un articolo di Leo Casey, storico leader sindacale degli insegnanti, che analizza in modo piuttosto critico le teorie sulle lotte sindacali contenute nel libro Labor Power and Strategy.

Nella prima metà del libro Peter Olney e Glenn Perušek intervistano John Womack Jr., un illustre professore di storia di Harvard. Olney e Perušek si concentrano su una teoria contenuta nel manoscritto inedito di Womack intitolato “Working Power over Production” (2006): al fine di aumentare il loro potere i sindacati e la sinistra dovrebbero dare priorità all’organizzazione dei lavoratori in alcuni snodi critici del processo produttivo:

Olney and Perušek hone in on a fundamental thesis of the 2006 manuscript: the power of working people derives entirely from their structural location in the process of production, as this position determines their ability to disrupt the operations of an employer with strikes and other job actions. This power of disruption is not evenly distributed among workers.

L’articolo di Leo Casey analizza pregi e difetti di questa teoria facendo riferimento anche a due scioperi “storici”: quello del 1936-37 della neonata United Auto Workers (UAW) contro quella che allora era la più grande società della nazione, General Motors, e lo sciopero del 1981 della Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization (PATCO) contro la Federal Aviation Administration, un’agenzia governativa.

Today, after four decades of decline in union power that followed the PATCO strike, a mere one in ten American workers are union members. And income inequality in the United States is, according to Thomas Piketty’s calculations, “probably higher than in any other society at any time in the past, anywhere in the world.”

Leo Casey sottolinea come nel libro di Womack lo sciopero PATCO non sia stato preso sufficientemente in considerazione.

Despite its signal importance in U.S. labor history, Womack doesn’t discuss the PATCO strike in Labor Power and Strategy; in a brief and almost parenthetical passage in the 2006 manuscript, he complains that none of the accounts of the strike had produced “strategic analysis of the industrial or technical reasons for [its] failures.” The idea that researchers studying the strike might have found no “industrial or technical reasons” for its defeat—that the problems lay elsewhere—seems unthinkable.

Secondo Leo Casey nel caso dello sciopero PATCO la teoria di Womack non funziona, perché non tiene conto del potere politico.

It is obvious that the PATCO strike was lost politically, with Reagan’s decision to break the strike. PATCO’s major miscalculation was not about its ability to disrupt the air transportation system, but its naïve belief that Reagan wouldn’t respond to such a challenge with an all-out effort to kill the union and its failure to have a plan that addressed such an eventuality. This problem can’t be properly accounted for within the terms of Womack’s theory of labor power.

Infine Leo Casey lamenta la mancanza nel lavoro di Womack di un’analisi dell’importanza nella storia degli scioperi degli insegnanti e del personale sanitario.

Verso la fine degli anni 60 i sindacati degli insegnanti si adeguarono al modello industriale e puntarono sulla capacità dei loro scioperi di distruggere, proprio come teorizza Womack. Ma uno sciopero degli insegnanti incide sull’istruzione degli studenti. Così gli scioperi degli insegnanti furono visti come del tutto egoistici e divennero profondamente impopolari. Quando gli insegnanti smisero di applicare il modello sindacale industriale e adottarono una filosofia di “contrattazione per il bene comune”, le cose secondo Leo Casey cominciarono ad andare meglio.