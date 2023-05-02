The End of the English Major [EN]

Un articolo del New Yorker parla di come gli studenti americani, da anni, scelgano sempre meno di studiare materie umanistiche. Le ragioni sono complesse: gli studenti, specialmente quelli che sono i primi nella loro famiglia ad andare all’università, non vedono alcuno sbocco lavorativo in questa strada, e preferiscono dedicarsi alle discipline STEM. Anche per questo, i finanziamenti pubblici sono in diminuzione, mentre quelli privati si concentrano su altri settori. Molti, anche fra gli stessi studenti di materie umanistiche, dichiarano che non vedono alcuna funzione per lo studio di questa disciplina nel mondo contemporaneo, e che sentono che esse manchino del rigore analitico e metodologico delle STEM. Altri studenti, pur esprimendo un forte interesse per queste materie, preferiscono coltivarle solo a livello di hobby.

Le reazioni delle università sono state varie, e se molti istituti hanno assecondato il declino di queste discipline, altri hanno cercato di reinventarsi impiegando le competenze umanistiche a livello interdisciplinare, o specializzandosi nell’insegnamento di corsi a persone già nel mercato del lavoro.

The crisis, when it came, arrived so quickly that its scale was hard to recognize at first. From 2012 to the start of the pandemic, the number of English majors on campus at Arizona State University fell from nine hundred and fifty-three to five hundred and seventy-eight. Records indicate that the number of graduated language and literature majors decreased by roughly half, as did the number of history majors. Women’s studies lost eighty per cent. “It’s hard for students like me, who are pursuing an English major, to find joy in what they’re doing,” Meg Macias, a junior, said one afternoon as the edges of the sky over the campus went soft. It was late autumn, and the sunsets came in like flame on thin paper on the way to dusk. “They always know there’s someone who wishes that they were doing something else.”

(…)

During the past decade, the study of English and history at the collegiate level has fallen by a full third. Humanities enrollment in the United States has declined over all by seventeen per cent, Townsend found. What’s going on? The trend mirrors a global one; four-fifths of countries in the Organization for Economic Coöperation reported falling humanities enrollments in the past decade. But that brings little comfort to American scholars, who have begun to wonder what it might mean to graduate a college generation with less education in the human past than any that has come before.