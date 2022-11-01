The Lost Art of Looking at Nature [EN]

Sul numero di luglio del magazine Dissent Rachel Rieder analizza in un lungo articolo la figura di David Attenborough e spiega come, anche se il suo lavoro raramente mette al centro il cambiamento climatico, il suo progetto sia sempre stato quello di cambiare il modo in cui gli esseri umani si relazionano con la natura.

Sir David Attenborough, che adesso ha novantasei anni e qualche anno fa è stato votato quale “persona più popolare” del Regno Unito, è un famoso naturalista e presentatore televisivo.

Un metro di paragone della sua popolarità è dato dal fatto che i ricercatori di svariati campi hanno chiamato con il suo nome dozzine di specie di animali e piante, viventi ed estinte, e che il Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) ha battezzato in suo onore la sua più recente nave per la ricerca scientifica al Polo Sud, la RRS Sir David Attenborough.

Part of the reason that Attenborough is so beloved is simply the strength of his public-broadcasting version of star quality, a magic of affect and appearance. His accent is posh and plummy, his voice at once soft and authoritative as he describes the arrival of heavy clouds over a parched savannah or the rare midnight opening of some dusky bloom. Attenborough’s popularity has seemed to spike in recent years, in parallel with public understanding of the urgency of the climate crisis. Whether or not you consider yourself a “nature lover,” your media diet in recent years has most likely become saturated with stories of social and environmental peril driven by climate collapse. As wilderness disappears and our ways of experiencing it grow ever more mediated, Attenborough is there on the ground, pushing aside a branch to reveal some creature—or, as in his new series, Green Planet, which focuses on the lives of plants, zooming in on something special about the branch itself—and meeting the natural world with attention and reverence.