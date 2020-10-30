The White Extremist Group Patriot Front Is Preparing For A World After Donald Trump

Negli Stati Uniti la galassia dell’estrema destra è molto variegata anche se ha alcune caratteristiche comuni, Martino Mazzonis ne parla in un articolo su Atlante Treccani. Me se alcuni gruppi come i Proud Boys cercano la visibilità ce ne sono altri che agiscono sottotraccia e sono ancora più inquietanti, una giornalista di buzzfeednews è venuta in possesso delle chat di uno di questi, il Patriot Front.

In logs of the chats, all from this year, around 280 members of the group discuss grandiose goals — creating a white ethnostate from the existing United States. The group wants to expel immigrants, people of color, and Jews, remaking the fabric of America.