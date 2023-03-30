Tornare a vivere coi genitori migliora la salute mentale [EN]

Il Guardian riporta e commenta i risultati di uno studio fatto nel Regno Unito sullo stato psicologico dei giovani figli che tornano a vivere coi genitori dopo essere andati a vivere da soli.

I ricercatori hanno scoperto che, al contrario di quanto si aspettavano, lo stato mentale di questo gruppo migliora, in gran parte perché non sono sottoposti allo stress di un mercato degli affitti in continuo aumento.

The whole process of things that we think are important of transition to adulthood have rather shifted,” said Grundy. As well as rental costs, other factors she points to affecting young adults leaving home include people staying in education longer, getting partners and becoming parents later.