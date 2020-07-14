Un altro cattolicesimo [EN]

Paul Moses si interroga su Commonweal, partendo dalla figura dell’attivista Martin Gugino del Catholic Workers Movement, circa quel cattolicesimo statunitense che appoggia le proteste nonviolente contro i soprusi della polizia.

When the Jericho Road Community Health Center asked Martin Gugino to explain why he was a donor, he responded with a passage from the New Testament. “Jesus said to clothe the naked, shelter the homeless, feed the hungry and give drink to the thirsty,” he wrote in the Buffalo nonprofit’s newsletter last fall, praising its Vive Shelter for aiding asylum seekers, including a large group of Congolese immigrants.