Un biologo alla ricerca di 5 quadri dispersi

Ignacio Amigo sulle pagine del Guardian presenta la scoperta di un biologo che si è improvvisato investigatore e ha rintracciato un’opera scomparsa di Théodore Géricault, partendo da una ricerca su Google. Questo ha dato il via a una catena di presunti ritrovamenti e attribuzioni.

Nel XIX secolo gli studiosi credevano che il disturbo di un paziente potesse essere diagnosticato analizzando il suo volto. Étienne-Jean Georget, uno psichiatra, commissionò a Théodore Géricault, maestro del romanticismo francese, la produzione di alcuni ritratti di suoi pazienti. Questi studiosi sostenevano che la follia potesse essere causata da «monomania», un’ossessione patologica intorno a un’idea singola. Soprattutto ritenevano fosse possibile diagnosticarla analizzando l’espressione facciale di una persona. Queste teorie, ormai completamente screditate, rimasero popolari per alcuni decenni.

Georget and other French clinicians of the 19th century were among the first to approach the causes of insanity in a scientific fashion. They created a new way of classifying mental illnesses and wrote long treaties describing their patients. These authors argued that insanity could be caused by “monomania” – a pathological obsession around a single idea, such as drinking alcohol, gambling or stealing. They also believed that it was possible to diagnose it by analysing a person’s facial expression. While this field of science is largely discredited today, its ideas were popular for a few decades. With Géricault’s portraits, Georget probably wanted to keep visual records of a few case-studies of these monomanias.

I ritratti di Géricault servivano a Georget probabilmente per tenere traccia di alcuni casi di queste monomanie. Quando morì la serie andò perduta, finchè nel 1863 lo storico francese Louis Vardiot riscoprì cinque dei dipinti in una soffitta a Baden-Baden. I quadri appartenevano a uno dei discepoli di Georget, conosciuto solo come Dottor Lachèze. Vardiot però riteneva che la serie completa fosse composta da 10 ritratti.

After Georget’s death, five of them were acquired by Lachèze and the other five by another of Georget’s disciples, a doctor called Marèchal. Nobody knew what had happened to the second lot.

Javier Burgos, un biologo appassionato d’arte, è sempre stato incuriosito dalla misteriosa scomparsa di questi ritratti. Una notte d’estate si imbattè su Internet in un video relativo a una mostra che si era tenuta nel 2013 a Ravenna e gli parve di aver scoperto uno dei ritratti mancanti della serie sulle monomanie, la malinconia.

Burgos dully watched the first seconds of a video of the show when something caught his eye. When he paused the video, the still image showed a museum wall hung with two portraits. He recognised one of them, a 19th-century painting called Le Medecin Chef de l’Asile de Bouffon by Théodore Géricault, one of the masters of French romanticism. But the other portrait was new to him. It showed a man frowning, with sad eyes staring at the void. The painting was mostly dark except for the lit-up face, the effect highlighting the subject’s very pale skin. To Burgos, the craft and the colours suggested again the hand of Gericáult, but this painting was not in the catalogues raisonées that list the known artworks of a painter. He felt a shiver of excitement.

Burgos pubblicò la sua scoperta su The Lancet e questo lo portò a trovare un altro presunto ritratto della serie che rappresentava l’ubriachezza, appartenente a un gallerista di Versailles che aveva letto il suo articolo. In seguito Burgos ha affermato che anche un terzo dipinto, intitolato «Ritratto di un uomo chiamato Vandeano» ed esposto al Louvre facesse parte della serie. Tutte queste ipotesi sono state pubblicate in altrettanti articoli su The Lancet Neurology, ma il mondo dell’arte ha accolto con scettiscismo le teorie del biologo.