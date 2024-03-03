Lo ha detto Cillian Murphy, candidato agli Oscar per “Oppenheimer”: tra gli altri diventati molto famosi di recente ci sono Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal e Barry Keoghan
Continua a leggere: «Un buon momento per essere un attore irlandese»
Fonte: il Post
«Un buon momento per essere un attore irlandese»
3 Mar 2024 • 0 commenti
Lo ha detto Cillian Murphy, candidato agli Oscar per “Oppenheimer”: tra gli altri diventati molto famosi di recente ci sono Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal e Barry Keoghan
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.