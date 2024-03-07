Un incontro insolito tra due gruppi di ominidi, i Neanderthal e i Denisoviani

Un articolo a pagamento di Nature, intitolato The genome of the offspring of a Neanderthal mother and a Denisovan father, riferisce di uno studio di qualche anno fa che avrebbe dimostrato un incrocio tra due gruppi di ominidi estinti. La notizia viene ripresa anche in un breve pezzo di Scentilena, un notiziario di speleologia.



Nature presenta così la ricerca:

I Neanderthal e i Denisova sono gruppi estinti di ominidi che si sono separati l’uno dall’altro più di 390.000 anni fa. Qui presentiamo il genoma di ‘Denisova 11’, un frammento osseo proveniente dalla grotta di Denisova (Russia) che proviene da un individuo che aveva una madre di Neanderthal e un padre Denisova. Il padre, il cui genoma reca tracce di antenati Neanderthal, proveniva da una popolazione imparentata con un successivo Denisova trovato nella grotta. La madre proveniva da una popolazione più strettamente imparentata con i Neanderthal che vissero più tardi in Europa rispetto a un precedente Neanderthal trovato nella grotta di Denisova, suggerendo che le migrazioni dei Neanderthal tra l’Eurasia orientale e occidentale siano avvenute qualche tempo dopo 120.000 anni fa. Il ritrovamento di una progenie di Neanderthal-Denisova di prima generazione tra il piccolo numero di esemplari arcaici sequenziati fino ad oggi suggerisce che la mescolanza tra i gruppi di ominidi del tardo Pleistocene era comune quando si incontravano.

Richard Conniff ne aveva parlato anche su Scientific American:

In a remarkable twist in the story line of early human evolution, scientists have announced the discovery of “Denisova 11”—a female who was at least 13 years old, lived more than 50,000 years ago and was a child of mixed parentage. Her parents were not just of different races, but two different and now-extinct early human types. Their exact taxonomic designations—whether they were separate species or subspecies—is still a matter of scientific debate. But the bottom line for Denisova 11 is that mom was a Neandertal and dad a Denisovan.

PBS.org riporta un articolo di Michelle Langley che racconta di questa teenager, Denisova 11, nota per essere il primo essere umano conosciuto ad avere genitori di due specie diverse. Una ragazza misteriosa, di cui abbiamo trovato solo un frammento di osso, però è importante essere venuti a conoscenza della sua esistenza:

The DNA of this girl — Denisova 11 — also suggests that there was some quite significant movement of Neanderthal groups between Western Europe and the East. Analysis of her DNA found that rather than being more closely related to a Neanderthal who lived in her home cave sometime prior to her birth, she instead showed more connections to those recovered in Western Europe. This finding is interesting because most archaeological evidence indicates that Neanderthals — unlike modern humans — were not interested in long-distance movement. They don’t seem to have moved much beyond relatively constrained territories which provided everything they needed for day-to-day life. Denisova 11 suggests that at least some major movement of ancient humans occurred between west and east.

Ma chi erano i Denisoviani? Il National Geographic in un articolo uscito nel 2019 ne traccia un profilo sorprendente:

Nearly a decade ago, a snippet of pinky bone found in Siberia introduced the world to a baffling new kind of ancient human. Called Denisovans, after the name of the cave in the Altai Mountains where the bone was found, these ancient relatives of the Neanderthals inhabited Asia for tens of thousands of years—yet no fossil trace of them has been found save that finger bone, a few teeth, and a scrap of skull, all from Denisova cave. A study published today in Cell adds a surprising new twist to their mystery: DNA from a large sampling of living southeast Asians suggests that the ghostly Denisovans may be not one, but three distinct kinds of human, one of which is almost as different from other Denisovans as they are from Neanderthals.

I Denisoviani, scrive il National Geographic, sono quindi una specie di antichi esseri umani che anno vissuto in Asia per decine di migliaia di anni. La loro esistenza è stata rivelata solo grazie all’analisi del DNA, perchè a parte un piccolo frammento di osso del mignolo trovato nella grotta di Denisova, non sono stati trovati altri fossili di questi misteriosi individui. Questo studio pubblicato su Cell suggerisce che i Denisovani potrebbero non essere una sola specie, ma tre diverse varianti di esseri umani, diverse tra loro quanto lo sono dai Neanderthal. Sorprendentemente, i Denisovani sembrano aver convissuto ed essersi mescolati con gli esseri umani moderni in Nuova Guinea fino a 30.000 anni fa, forse anche fino a 15.000 anni fa. Se confermato, ciò significherebbe che i Denisovani sono stati gli ultimi esseri umani noti, oltre a noi stessi, a camminare sulla Terra. Questa scoperta si unisce ad altre recenti rivelazioni che indicano una straordinaria diversità di esseri umani antichi in Asia. In sintesi, i Denisovani sono una delle grandi incognite della nostra storia evolutiva. Le loro tracce genetiche ci conducono in un passato remoto, in cui diverse specie di esseri umani si intrecciavano e si mescolavano in un mondo ancora inesplorato.

Infine Zaria Gorvett per BBC Future affronta un aspetto importante di tutta la misteriosa vicenda, in un lungo interessante articolo: Com’era il sesso con i Neanderthal?