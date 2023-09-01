Ed Yong è un giornalista e divulgatore scientifico britannico di origini malesi che nel 2021 ha ricevuto un Premio Pulitzer nella categoria Explanatory Reporting per una serie di articoli sulla pandemia di COVID-19. La casa editrice La nave di Teseo ha rieditato nel 2023 il best seller di Yong intoitolato Contengo moltitudini e ha in catalogo il suo ultimo lavoro: Un mondo immenso, come i sensi degli animali rivelano i regni nascosti intorno a noi.

Sulle pagine di The Guardian Killian Fox recensisce molto positivamente il libro di Yong e ne parla con entusiasmo.

This magnificent book reveals the strange and mysterious ways that creatures sense their surroundings – pushing our understanding of them to the limit.

A British science writer based in the US, Yong is drawn to material that pushes our understanding to the limits. His first book, I Contain Multitudes, dove headlong into the world of microbes and made often punishingly complex subjects digestible to lay readers without oversimplification. While working on this follow-up, he broke off to report on Covid for the Atlantic, producing a series of deeply researched, often devastating articles that won him a Pulitzer prize. An Immense World might be his most audacious undertaking so far.

The book is so full of these little astonishments, beautifully rendered, that Yong occasionally risks overwhelming our sense of wonder. By the time we get to the chapter on magnetoreception – easily the most confounding of the senses, in part because no one is certain where the relevant receptors are located – it’s almost a relief when he admits that he has “no idea how to begin thinking about the Umwelt of a loggerhead turtle”.

But it’s the attempt that matters, and Yong succeeds brilliantly in shedding light on these alien worlds – worlds that drift around us every day, like plankton around a scallop, but whose richness and extravagant strangeness we rarely pause to examine. Now, thanks to this book, we have scenes to help us see.