Una botanica centenaria custodisce la flora del Teesdale

Phoebe Weston sul Guardian ci porta a conoscere Margaret E. Bradshaw, una botanica quasi centenaria che da settant’anni custodisce la flora artico-alpina del Teesdale, una valle dell’Inghilterra settentrionale nel bacino idrografico del fiume Tees.

Questa parte dell’altopiano è un paesaggio apparentemente deserto, pascolo per le greggi di pecore, ma nasconde tesori botanici che sono qui da più di diecimila anni. Alcune delle piante che crescono qui non si trovano da nessun’altra parte nel Regno Unito e, fino all’arrivo di Margaret Bradshaw in questa zona, molte erano quasi scomparse.

Bradshaw first heard about Teesdale when she was a student at Leeds University almost 80 years ago. “It stuck in my mind,” she says. “I knew it had a special flora.” She moved to the area, having never been there before, and did a doctorate in botany at Durham University. After a 20-year stint in Devon from 1980, she returned to Teesdale and found all plants had “decreased substantially”. Since the 1960s, plant abundance has dropped by 54% on average. Some have essentially disappeared, such as the dwarf milkwort, down by 98%, and the hoary whitlow-grass, down by 100% (there is now just one recorded plant). Her data suggests these “shocking” declines are continuing.

La ragione di questo declino è abbastanza sorprendente: il numero delle pecore che pascolano sulle colline è molto diminuito e questo è diventato un problema per le specie vegetali più rare. L’erba più lunga nei prati mette infatti in ombra i fiori delle piante più delicate, togliendo loro la luce di cui hanno bisogno per crescere. Le scoperte e il lavoro di Margaret Bradshaw, in collaborazione con gli agricoltori che curano i pascoli e Natural England, hanno portato a un aumento del numero di pecore al pascolo con un parziale recupero di alcune specie. Altri fattori continuano però ad essere un pericolo: gli effetti dei fertilizzanti, i conigli selvatici e la crisi climatica potrebbero vanificare gli sforzi per salvaguardare la straordinaria biodiversità del Teesdale.

Margaret Bradshaw è anche un esempio per lo stile di vita e si è sempre preoccupata di coinvolgere altri botanici nel suo progetto di salvaguardia. In vaste aree del Teesdale devono ancora essere effettuati i rilievi. La mappatura è un lavoro lento e ripetitivo che ha bisogno di risorse per essere portato avanti. «Mi rendo conto che sto invecchiando» dice la Bradshaw «e sto cercando di convincere più persone a raccogliere i dati. Non si rendono conto che non sarò qui per sempre».

Bradshaw is committed to working these mysteries out – and is a model for how to live in your 90s. At 93, she set up Teesdale Special Flora Research and Conservation Trust to record rare plants and find people to continue her work in the future. A keen horse rider, at 95 she did a 55-mile (88km) horse trek across Teesdale, raising almost £10,000 for the trust. I ask her the secret to longevity. “Just keep going,” she says. “Keep at it. Don’t sit down and just watch the telly.” She has little time for messing about. “Read my book,” she quips in response to half a dozen questions she can’t be bothered to answer. She also has thoughts on my driving (“too fast!”) and curtly shushes when asked a question while she is thinking about something else. She says she feels her brain has become like railway tracks with small gaps that need filling, and that can take time.

Le ultime parole del suo libro sono in invito e un monito: