Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid [EN]

Su The Atlantic, un lungo articolo di Jonathan Haidt (psicologo sociale alla Stern School of Business dell’Università di New York) sulla società americana degli ultimi 10 anni.

Haidt parte dalla storia della Torre di Babele, come metafora della società americana fino alla fine del primo decennio del XXI secolo, per poi discutere tutta una serie di temi che riguardano la tecnologia, i social, la politica ed infine la società stessa.

The high point of techno-democratic optimism was arguably 2011, a year that began with the Arab Spring and ended with the global Occupy movement. That is also when Google Translate became available on virtually all smartphones, so you could say that 2011 was the year that humanity rebuilt the Tower of Babel.

In February 2012, as he prepared to take Facebook public, Mark Zuckerberg reflected on those extraordinary times and set forth his plans. “Today, our society has reached another tipping point,” he wrote in a letter to investors. Facebook hoped “to rewire the way people spread and consume information.” By giving them “the power to share,” it would help them to “once again transform many of our core institutions and industries.”

In the 10 years since then, Zuckerberg did exactly what he said he would do. He did rewire the way we spread and consume information; he did transform our institutions, and he pushed us past the tipping point. It has not worked out as he expected.