3 Stikes: l’azienda del porno che fa causa agli utenti

Su Yahoo! Finance la storia di 3 Strikes, un produttore di film porno che da anni è impegnato nel perseguire soggetti che potrebbero aver scaricato illegalmente da Internet contenuti il cui copyright apparterrebbe all’omonima casa di produzione.

Since September 2017, Strike 3 has filed more than 12,440 lawsuits in federal courts alleging that defendants infringed its copyrights by downloading its movies via BitTorrent, an online service on which unauthorized content can be accessed by almost anyone with a computer and internet connection.

J. Curtis Edmondson, a Portland, Ore., lawyer who is among the few who pushed back against a Strike 3 case and won, estimates that Strike 3 “pulls in about $15 million to $20 million a year from its lawsuits.” That would make the cases “way more profitable than selling their product.”