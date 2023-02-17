Auchan e Leroy Merlin: sostegno alla Russia [EN]

Le Monde, in collaborazione col team di Bellingcat, pubblica un video reportage in cui vengono descritte le azioni del Mulliez Group, proprietario dei marchi francesi Auchan e Leroy Merlin.

Our investigation shows how goods sold by two companies belonging to the Mulliez Group – Auchan and Leroy Merlin – supply Russian armed forces on the Ukrainian front. In the case of Auchan, Le Monde’s investigation reveals how the company’s northern division itself organized the collection of Auchan products in Saint Petersburg for several tens of thousands of euros, just one month after the war began.