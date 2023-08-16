Coming up to breathe [EN]

Sono tanti i problemi che il cambiamento climatico sta causando all’ambiente. Uno dei meno discussi è la diminuzione della quantità di ossigeno negli oceani, che rischia di creare ancora più danni del loro riscaldamento e della loro acidificazione.

I livelli medi di ossigeno in mare sono diminuiti di più del 2% rispetto al 1960, con alcune zone che sono risultate particolarmente affette. Questo ha conseguenze profonde sugli esseri viventi, con animali affetti da ipossia, crescita di alcune specie a scapito di altre, e un rimescolamento generale dei vari ecosistemi marini. L’estensione delle conseguenze del fenomeno è ancora in parte sconosciuta.

Our future ocean — warmer and oxygen-deprived — will not only hold fewer kinds of fish, but also smaller, stunted fish and, to add insult to injury, more greenhouse-gas producing bacteria, scientists say. The tropics will empty as fish move to more oxygenated waters, says Pauly, and those specialist fish already living at the poles will face extinction. (…)

Over the past century, says Pauly, the greatest pressure on marine life has been overfishing, which has caused huge declines in fish numbers. That could change. If we get overfishing under control, he continues, climate-related pressures will pose the biggest problem for marine life in the coming decades. A 2021 paper showed that the oceans are already committed to a fourfold greater oxygen loss, even if CO2 emissions stop immediately.