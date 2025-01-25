Curtis Yarvin, la mente della reazione

David Marchese su The New York Times Magazine (€ — sotto un video in chiaro) pubblica una intervista a Curtis Yarvin.

Yarvin è un informatico, fondatore della piattaforma decentralizzata Urbit. L’interesse suscitato nel grande pubblico deriva dai suoi scritti pubblicati in rete, conservatori e reazionari, sui pericoli della democrazia. Oggi molti commentatori lo considerano un “maestro” di una buona parte del movimento MAGA e della «tecnodestra».

Sempre su The New York Times, Jamelle Bouie risponde all’intervista con un ritratto critico di Yarvin:

Posting as Mencius Moldbug, Curtis Yarvin built a small but influential following among the more reactionary segments of the tech elite, providing them with an elaborate and conspiratorial vision of a nation under the heel of a tyrannical and suffocating liberalism, a broad group of individuals and institutions he calls “the Cathedral.” The path to national renewal, Yarvin argues, is to unravel American democracy in favor of rule by a benevolent C.E.O.-monarch drawn from a cadre of venture capitalists and corporate oligarchs.

Bouie in particolare accusa Yarvin di avere una conoscenza superficiale della storia, che utilizza impropriamente per giustificare le sue posizioni reazionarie e antidemocratiche. Le analogie di Yarvin con il passato — e il richiamo a figure storiche che fanno presa sul pubblico americano, come Roosvelt — non funzionano. La metafora dell’«amministratore delegato» (o dittatore) non si può ritrovare nel passato degli Stati Uniti:

This is flatly untrue. You can read Roosevelt’s first Inaugural Address to see for yourself. There is no threat to seize power. “I am prepared under my constitutional duty to recommend the measures that a stricken nation in the midst of a stricken world may require,” Roosevelt said. “These measures, or such other measures as the Congress may build out of its experience and wisdom, I shall seek, within my constitutional authority, to bring to speedy adoption.”

One of Roosevelt’s most essential qualities, in fact, was his belief in the superiority of representative government. It was part of the engine of his ambition and motivated him to try everything under the sun to arrest the crisis of the Depression and restore the public’s faith in a system that was teetering on the edge of collapse and facing pressure from authoritarians at home and abroad. To read Roosevelt as anything other than a small-d democrat is to demonstrate a fundamental ignorance of his life and career.