Evidenziare che il denunciante non è brillante: la tattica antisindacale di Amazon [EN]

Cosa succede, oltre al licenziamento, quando chi denuncia una situazione di pericolo e promuove una protesta per la tutela della salute non è un carismatico o un fine dicitore? Lo racconta Vice News:

Leaked notes from an internal meeting of Amazon leadership obtained by VICE News reveal company executives discussed a plan to smear fired warehouse employee Christian Smalls, calling him “not smart or articulate” as part of a PR strategy to make him “the face of the entire union/organizing movement.”

“He’s not smart, or articulate, and to the extent the press wants to focus on us versus him, we will be in a much stronger PR position than simply explaining for the umpteenth time how we’re trying to protect workers,” wrote Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky in notes from the meeting forwarded widely in the company.