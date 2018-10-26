I conti della Germania [EN]

Su suggerimento di @french canotta.

Un articolo di Daniel Steller su The Globalist commenta i numeri dell’economia e della finanza pubblica tedesche.

Since the founding of the Federal Republic in 1949, the German government always used to be known for sound accounting, especially when it came to public finance.

No longer. A closer look at the finances of the German government reveals that it is not true that the government is reducing its debt level. The official debt/GDP ratio may be improving but, properly calculated, the debt level is actually going up.