I dazi sulle auto elettriche in India

Reuters riporta la notizia della richiesta VinFast (produttore vietnamita di auto elettriche) al governo indiano per abbassare i dazi sui veicoli elettrici d’importazione.

Electric models accounted for just about 2% of India’s car sales last year, but the federal government is targeting 30% by 2030 and is working on a programme to attract EV makers.

The Tamil Nadu project would have a capacity of up to 150,000 vehicles annually, compared with 250,000 at its main plant in Vietnam, according to VinFast.

Pham Sanh Chau, a former Vietnam ambassador to India, said the company is already closely working with some 55 Indian dealers to have a sales network and could also look to later sell its two-wheeler models in the country.