I generali non salveranno gli Stati Uniti dalla prossima guerra [EN]

A cura di @Apollyon.

Un articolo di un ex-militare su The American Conservative spiega perché è malriposta la fiducia degli statunitensi che le loro gerarchie militari valuteranno la possibilità di un conflitto con la Repubblica Islamica d’Iran tendendo a mente i superiori interessi degli Stati Uniti.

These are company men, after all, obedient servants dedicated—no matter how much they protest otherwise—to career and promotion, as much or more than they are to the national interest. The American military, especially at the senior ranks, is apt to let you down whenever courage or moral fortitude is needed most. In nearly 18 years of post-9/11 forever war, not a single general has resigned in specific opposition to what many of them knew to be unwinnable, unethical conflicts.