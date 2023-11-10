Il bigamo, la bigama, la bigamia nei secoli

Mary Turner Thomson, sposata Ms Jordan, parla in questa video intervista di come ha scoperto che suo marito era un bigamo. Il marito era riuscito per anni a spiegare il suo strano comportamento con la scusa di lavorare in un’agenzia di intelligence.

“She convinced herself that these challenges were a necessary sacrifice when your spouse, William Allen Jordan, was a CIA agent working in counter terrorism in the early 2000s.

“Mary Turner Thomson had grown used to her husband’s frequent and often sudden trips away to far-flung locations as well as the secretive nature of his work, which meant he was regularly unable to maintain contact with her.

Dalla sua storia è stato tratto un documentario, ne parla questo articolo. Essenzialmente si cerca di rispondere alla domanda – com’è possibile non aver sospettato niente?

Il problema della bigamia però non è nuovo, è tra l’altro espediente narrativo di moltissimi gialli novecenteschi, in cui l’accesso ad informazioni sul passato delle persone erano meno difficili da ottenere. In ogni caso “… you know, bigamy is bigamy” dice Agatha Christie in Death on the Nile ovvero, alla fine dei conti l’importante è il fatto in sè.

Il tema è sentito anche nell’ottocento dove vi è un intera produzione letteraria su storie di bigamia (qui una tesi sull’argomento)

… bigamy novels responded to the complex and real anxieties about respectability and marriage in Britain over the course of the nineteenth century The bigamy novel may seem like a strange, sudden phenomenon

when viewed solely in the context of sensation fiction, but when the scope of the genre is enlarged to take into account bigamy texts from throughout the century, their true importance both in the history of the novel and in the history of British respectability is revealed.

Il problema dell’accesso alle notizie si pone ancora di più nei secoli precedenti dove persone potevano ancora più facilmente trovarsi inconsapevolmente bigami perchè dati per morti durante viaggi o guerre . Interessante per esempio questa storia del XV secolo, di una bigamia “involontaria”.

At the end of August 1425, a noblewoman, Costanza da Cuzzano, the wife of Aron Araldini, found herself charged with adultery by the secular court in Bologna, but hers was not a normal adulterous offence. It seems that Aron had left Bologna in 1413, travelling south to enter the military service of the king of Naples, but after just four years he was reported dead, mortally wounded in battle. Costanza went into mourning and wore widow’s dress for many months, and then, with her family’s support, in 1423 she agreed to remarry. She had been married to her new husband, Tommaso da Loiano, for under two years, when unexpectedly Aron reappeared in Bologna. That, at least, was her version of events; the outcome and what happened to her will be unfolded in the course of this article.

L’intero articolo descrive altri casi di quel tempo e come venissero giudicati. La bigamia è infatti sia una faccenda sociale sia un problema legale. Ad esempio una domanda che sorge quasi spontanea era se ci fossero diversi trattamenti da parte della giustizia per donne o uomini bigami. La risposta è interessante e differenzia tra tribunali ecclesiastici e civili

Sara McDougall in her article “Bigamy: a male crime in medieval Europe?” [..] draws attention to gender biases in the ecclesiastical and secular laws on bigamy, and in prosecutions in the church court. As she says: “The [canon-law] discussion broadly broke down along gendered lines. One set of rules, which changed over time, addressed men who married more than one woman. Another addressed the question of how to handle the wife of a missing man.” By contrast, secular laws “threatened severe prosecution and punishment for male and female offenders alike,”

Se si vuole avere uno squarcio di cronistoria dell’evoluzione dell’approccio legale alla poligamia si può leggere la pagina “Legality of polygamy in the United States”