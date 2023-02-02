Il caffè decaffeinato riduce i sintomi da astinenza da caffeina -anche quando sapete che è un deka.

Research Digest riassume e commenta uno studio che ha esaminato le risposte di persone abituate a bere caffè “buono” che erano state lasciate per un giorno senza la bevanda, dopo la somministrazione di caffè decaffeinato. Ad alcune era stato detta la bugia che il caffè era normale, ad altre era stata detta la verità, cioè che era decaffeinato. Il risultato è stato che anche le persone che conoscevano la verità manifestavano una netta riduzione dei sintomi di astinenza, anche se inferiore a quella delle persone che erano state ingannate.

Those who thought they had been drinking caffeinated coffee, however, reported significantly less severe withdrawal symptoms at the second time point – a classic example of a placebo effect.

But most intriguingly, participants who knew they had drunk decaf coffee still experienced a significant drop in withdrawal symptoms. This effect wasn’t as strong as in the group who thought they were getting caffeine, but still substantial